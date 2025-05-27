Carolina Panthers announce joint practice with AFC contender
The Carolina Panthers begin training camp on July 24 this season, which is when head coach Dave Canales and his staff will get to work on figuring out their best 53-man roster. While fans tune in for preseason games, most of the work is done during practices. Sure, there’s something to be said for live action against an opponent, but even that tends to happen during camp more than the preseason.
Joint practices have become vital for coaching staffs to scout their players, and this season, Carolina will work with the Houston Texans. It’s a good move for the Panthers since Houston is an AFC contender who made the Divisional Round of the playoffs the past two seasons.
Houston is also a defensive powerhouse, which will truly test Bryce Young and the rest of the offense.
As an added bonus, Canales believes heading to Houston will prepare the Panthers for the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.
That'll be a great one, you know," he said of the work with the Texans prior to the Aug. 16 road game via the Panthers’ official website. "It's warm here; it's really warm in Houston. I was in Tampa for a year, but I've also heard Houston just gives you that good work, and the humidity and the heat will be great, especially opening up at Jacksonville. So it'll be a great opportunity for us to get on the road."
Last year, the Panthers worked with the New York Jets. This season, the offseason competition is more fierce, so hopefully, that will help when the real games begin.
