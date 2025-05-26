Analyst: Panthers probably had too many holes to address in one offseason
The Carolina Panthers were very aggressive this offseason, much to the surprise of very few. They entered the offseason needing a safety, wide receiver, tight end, running back, defensive lineman (or multiple), edge rusher (or multiple), linebacker, kicker, punter, and cornerback. They could've also stood to add depth on the offensive line.
They, to some degree, addressed a lot of those issues this offseason. They got someone to play most of those positions, though not all of them will be very impactful and the Panthers had to ignore some spots. That's because, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballantine, they just had too much that needed to be done.
"The Panthers run defense should be much improved after signing Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton to go with Derrick Brown. Drafting Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen gives them two potentially dangerous pass-rushers on the edge," Ballantine said before adding a key caveat.
Ballantine added, "That being said, the Panthers probably had too many holes to address in one offseason. Signing Jaycee Horn to an extension was huge, but they'll need him to stay healthy. They don't have a lot of depth behind him, and they should still be looking for contributors in the secondary."
The Panthers defense is much better. The offense has also improved. How much? That remains to be seen, but the expectations for what was a historically bad defense last year should still be pretty low. Teams can only do so much over one offseason, and while the Panthers worked hard, they were starting in a very difficult spot.
