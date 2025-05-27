Panthers' annoyingly put on blast for offseason move due to inexplicable reason
The Carolina Panthers entered the offseason with a plethora of needs on both sides of the ball, so they weren't going to satisfy everyone with the decisions they made.
For example, many wanted the Panthers to select a defensive player with the No. 8 overall pick of the NFL Draft, but Carolina chose to roll with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan instead.
Given that McMillan is a freakish prospect who may very well be the best receiver in his draft class (yes, even better than Travis Hunter), the Panthers' decision to take the University of Arizona product was sound. Bryce Young needs help, after all.
However, Carolina came under some fire for the pick, and Douglas Fritz of ClutchPoints is the latest person to criticize Panthers for choosing McMillan. As a matter of fact, Fritz called it Carolina's riskiest decision of the offseason.
But the weird thing is that Fritz questioned the Panthers' draft choice because Young.
"Part of the risk comes not just from McMillan. It’s also a risk to make a first-round pick of a wide receiver when the quarterback situation is shaky," Fritz wrote. "The Panthers have hitched their wagon to former No. 1 pick Bryce Young. That could be good. But it could also backfire."
I mean, yeah; the jury is still out on Young, but what is Carolina supposed to do? Not surround him with supporting talent because he might become a bust?
A significant portion of what pushes young quarterbacks in a particular direction is their surrounding pieces, so the Panthers should be commended for trying to make things as easy as possible for Young, who, by the way, looked very impressive down the stretch last year.
Carolina absolutely made the right decision in selecting McMillan, and that will be obvious next season when Young has an incredibly gifted 6-foot-5 receiver to target.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers defender put on notice for proving numbers can lie
Analyst: Panthers had too many hotels to address in one offseason
Panthers named potential trade partner for Cowboys’ INT machine
Panthers projected to draft Ohio State star Caleb Downs in 2026