Carolina Panthers star Derrick Brown shares a warning for the rest of the NFL
The Carolina Panthers haven't sniffed the playoffs since 2017 and it has been even longer since the franchise won a playoff game.
As a result of their struggles over the years, there aren't many believers in the 2025 Panthers. But there are reasons for the franchise and fans to be optimistic this coming season.
After sporting arguably the worst defense in the NFL in 2024, the Panthers made several notable changes on that side of the ball. Adding to that, 2023 No. 1 overall pick and quarterback Bryce Young has a head of steam after a strong finish last season.
For those taking Carolina lightly in 2025, Panthers star defensive lineman Derrick Brown has a warning: don't.
"Don't doubt us, don't doubt us," Brown said. "You got a lot of hungry people out here. If that's what people want to say, it is one thing, but I mean just inside the building, everybody believes, and that's more dangerous, so I'm excited to see what this team holds."
One reason for the Panthers' struggles last season was Brown's absence. The former No. 7 overall pick played in just one game due to a meniscus injury.
Brown says not being able to play in 2024 has left him with a chip on his shoulder and he's ready to go all out for Carolina.
"I'm motivated as always. I got a chip on my shoulder, being gone for a year, you know, it sucks. But you know, going forward, I'm going to give this team, this organization, the best version of myself," Brown said.
The Panthers definitely enter 2025 with some clear momentum.
Along with all the moves this offseason and Young's bounce-back showing near the end of 2024, Carolina won two of its last three games to close out the season.
Now, we'll see if the Panthers can build on that and make a run at what is arguably the most wide-open division in the NFL.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers make moves at corner, edge, analytics department
South Carolina rookie named UDFA with best chance to make roster
Adam Thielen rebuffed after volunteering for extra special teams work
Underrated Panthers assistant named potential future NFL head coach