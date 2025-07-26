Carolina Panthers make moves at corner, edge and analytics
Friday turned out to be a busy day for the Carolina Panthers front office. In addition to reshaping their roster at a couple of key defensive positions, they also made a new hire for their growing analytics department. Here's a quick review of who's in and who's out heading into the weekend.
Panthers sub out CB Mello Dotson
The first news to hit on Friday afternoon was a change at cornerback. Specifically, MJ Devonshire has been waived to make room for Mello Dotson, who played his college ball at Kansas.
Panthers replace OLB Amare' Barno
Next, the Panthers also made a change to the bottom of their edge rusher rotation. They have waived former sixth-round draft pick Amare' Barno, who appeared in 29 games for Carolina over the last three seasons. Taking his place will be undrafted rookie JJ Weaver.
Panthers hire Director of Data Science
Last but not least, the Panthers also made an addition to their analytics department, which has a growing reputation around the league. They have hired Benjamin Brown, formerly of PFF and SumerSports as their new Director of Data Science.
After having yesterday off, the Panthers will resume their training camp practice schedule shortly. We'll have more to come as it unfolds on the field.
