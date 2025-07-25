Underrated Carolina Panthers assistant named potential future NFL head coach
If you were only watching the box scores, you might be tempted to think that the Carolina Panthers' defense needed a coaching change last season. While it's technically true that they allowed more points than any team in NFL history, it had a whole lot more to do with a lack of talent on the field than anything they were doing schematically.
The season-ending injury for Derrick Brown after just one game was a cataclysmic event for this unit, and the devastation filtered down to all three levels of the defense. That left defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero precious few options for trying to stop the run and get pressure - something they were completely unable to do until DJ Wonnum joined the lineup in Week 10.
Despite the ugly 2024 numbers, folks in the know still see a potential future head coach in Evero. Here's Pro Football Network on why he may yet be a head coach at this level.
PFN on Ejiro Evero as potential future head coach
"It hasn’t been easy going for Ejiro Evero as a defensive coordinator. He took on the role as Denver’s defensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett’s disastrous lone season as their head coach and was not retained. He’s been the DC for the Carolina Panthers for what will be three seasons this fall and hasn’t had much to work with...
"Despite this, Evero is still highly regarded around the league. He’s 44 years old and has worked under some of the best, including Vic Fangio, Wade Phillips, and Jim Harbaugh. With Carolina’s investment in their defensive line this offseason, Evero could show the world his full potential."
This is exactly right.
At least on paper general manager Dan Morgan did a good job of filling all the holes on Carolina's defense - with the exception of the other safety spot opposite Tre'Von Moehrig. Turk Wharton and Bobby Brown II offer much-needed depth inside, Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen offer more firepower on the edge and Moehrig gives a real punch on the back end.
All that being said, one thing that could bring this whole enterprise down is the situation at inside linebacker, where the Panthers have suffered another excruciating loss. Middle linebacker Josey Jewell was their best defender down the stretch last season and a critical piece for this unit. However, he was released a couple days ago after struggling with concussion symptoms stemming back to Week 16 of last season.
For now, Christian Rozeboom has replaced Jewell as the defensive play-caller. If that turns out to be a big step down, you can bet that Carolina will feel that loss at all three levels, the same as Derrick Brown's absence last season.
Evero remains a sharp defensive mind, but he's going to need his luck to turn around if he's really going to show his true potential.
