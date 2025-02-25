Carolina Panthers have reached major decision on star defender
The Carolina Panthers will have a major decision to make on cornerback Jaycee Horn this offseason. Do they extend him? Do they wait? Do they trade him?
Horn just made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career after racking up 68 tackles, a couple of sacks, an interception and 13 passes defended in 2024, putting him in line for a pretty big pay day in the coming months.
The 25-year-old is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, which has placed the Panthers in a pretty tricky situation.
However, general manager Dan Morgan has said that things are progressing between Carolina and Horn's representatives.
"They're talking; things are moving along, so hopefully, we get something done there sooner than later," Morgan said, via Darin Gantt of the team website.
Here's the main sticking point with Horn: his health. Since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2021, Horn has played in a grand total of 37 games. Over his first three seasons, he appeared in 22 contests overall before participating in a career-high 15 this past year.
When healthy, Horn has proven to be a terrific player. That's not the issue. But sometimes, availability is the best ability, and the University of South Carolina product has not brought that to the table over his first four NFL campaigns.
Given the market for cornerbacks, Horn stands to land a very lucrative deal, which is why some have wondered if the Panthers would be better off trading him.
But it appears that Carolina has every intention of trying to retain the Alpharetta, Ga. native.
