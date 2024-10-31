Panthers coach Dave Canales gushes over rookie WR Jalen Coker
The NASA-like ascension of Jalen Coker into relevancy for the Carolina Panthers has been an oasis in this wasteland of a 2024 season. The undrafted free agent burst onto the scene with an impressive performance in week five against the Chicago Bears, and has continued to see his role expand as he's flashed the impressive skills that film heads saw in his Holy Cross tape last offseason. Panthers head coach Dave Canales lavished praise on the dazzling diamond in the rough during his Wednesday afternoon media availability.
Canales: "When he (Coker) gets the opportunities, he makes the most of them"
Canales soliloquy on Coker was prompted by a local reporter asking what they saw from him in the pre-draft process, and why the other 31 franchises passed on selecting him with a draft pick. Here's what the head coach had to say: "I would say small school. He ran a good 40 time. A lot of times when you come from a small school they look at the production, but they also look at all of the measurables. He's got great size. He certainly didn't run a 4.3, but he's fast. He's shown it."
"He's separating on NFL fields. That's not easy to do. We have to look at the challenges against winning against NFL players outside, in the slot, and to do it with the consistency he has over the last couple of games is awesome...But what we saw from him is that when he gets the opportunities, he makes the most of them."
Canales details what's next for the breakout star
Among all NFL rookie wide receivers, Coker's PFF grade ranks third only behind Brian Thomas Jr. and Malik Nabers; one spot ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr. He's been fantastic. However, the work for Carolina's hidden gem is not done, and Canales detailed the next evolution to come in his game.
"Now the challenge for Jalen is to improve his fundamentals. Improve the details of the routes. Improve the details of the splits. All of the things that really help to make the pass game go."
The duo of Legette and Coker gives Carolina Panthers fans something they haven't had in a long time: hope. With Diontae Johnson out of the picture and Adam Thielen still sidelined with his hamstring ailment, the modern-day double trouble will be given ample opportunity to strut their stuff in the second half of the season.
