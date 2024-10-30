Blockbuster NFL trade deadline proposal by ESPN sends Bryce Young to the Big Apple
The Carolina Panthers reportedly don't plan to go into firesale mode at the 2024 NFL trade deadline. However, it would come as a surprise if they didn't pull off at least another deal or two before the deadline passes next week after sending Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens yesterday for a order of cheese fries and a medium Pepsi.
The biggest piece the Panthers have to deal is of course second-year quarterback Bryce Young, who was able to put some good throws on film for the first time this season in Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. Nevertheless, the team doesn't seem in much of a hurry to name him their starter for this week's game against the New Orleans Saints, despite Andy Dalton's thumb injury.
That could mean that Carolina is more than willing to trade Bryce Young to another team, provided they get a decent offer. Since he was benched seven weeks ago reports have indicated a fourth-round pick might be the best they get. If that's the case then a lot of teams are in play, especially those with a bad quarterback situation. With that in mind, a new blockbuster trade proposal from Dan Graziano at ESPN has the New York Giants sending a fourth to the Panthers for Young.
ESPN's Bryce Young-Giants trade proposal
"Panthers quarterback Bryce Young to the Giants for a fourth-round pick. I don't think Carolina's going to do any better than a fourth-rounder for Young right now (which could be a reason to actually hang onto him), but if the Panthers have decided to move on, New York would be a nice landing spot for him. Young and Giants coach Brian Daboll didn't overlap at Alabama, but they surely know a lot of the same people at the school, and Daboll might view Young as a player he could develop..."
If you were unfortunate enough to watch Monday night's loss for the Giants to the Pittsburgh Steelers then you saw why they might be willing to roll the dice on Bryce Young. Daniel Jones threw for 264 yards, one interception and zero touchdowns - the same TD total as his previous two games, both losses for the Giants. For the year Jones' QBR is down to 44.6, which ranks 26th in the league.
To be honest it's a mystery why Jones has hung around as long as he has - to say nothing of the obscene contract (four years, $160 million) they just gave him. If the Giants' front offce has any sense left they'll bench him, eat the money and start somebody like Drew Lock or Bryce Young for the rest of the season.
One potential hangup to thisidea is the specter of Bryce Young playing in a far more intense media environment in New York compared with Carolina's. While Young has handled his media duties like a pro, there is neverthelss a lot more pressure starting at QB for the Giants or the Jets than practically anywhere else in the league - and thus far Young has not exactly thrived under pressure.
Then again, a change of scenery might be exactly what Young needs to unlock his potential.
