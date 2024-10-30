Steve Smith rips Bryce Young in film breakdown of Broncos loss
Bryce Young returned to the field in Week 8 in an eventual loss to the Denver Broncos. Former Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith broke down the film of his play. On one play in particular, Smith saw something particularly poor from the second-year quarterback and he didn't mince words.
Bryce Young comes under fire by Steve Smith
The overall game for Bryce Young was fairly up and down. He started and finished excellently, making plays he never would have in the first two starts of this season. In the middle, though, he struggled a bit. Steve Smith found one play in particular that was a glaring error on Young's part.
"Come on, bro. Look at it! He abandons the throw. The play is designed to go left! Throw the ball, bro. Throw the football."- Steve Smith
Smith highlighted one play in which the blocking and routes were all going left. Young faked a throw to Chuba Hubbard on a screen. An untouched, likely by design, blitzer came at Young, and instead of going with the play, he scrambled out to the right. That's not where any receivers were, and he had to throw the ball away.
Smith acknowledged that the 2023 Carolina Panthers kind of messed Young up. He said at the onset that Young should not have started and that Frank Reich did a poor job, but what's done is done. What matters now is now, and Smith doesn't want to see mistakes like that from Young.
