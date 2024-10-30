Panthers predicted to make another WR trade, sending long-time veteran to Chargers
The Carolina Panthers have begun selling off their assets ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline next week. Yesterday the team traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a sixth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a slightly better fifth-round pick. The return is underwhelming to be sure, but the front office may just be getting started. There are still a ton of tradeable pieces on the roster, including more than one wide receiver.
Assuming that the front office is still in the mood to make a deal, a new trade deadline proposal from Frank Schwab at Yahoo Sports has Carolina sending veteran Adam Thielen to Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Yahoo on Adam Thielen to Chargers
"The Chargers are 4-3 and in the playoff mix. They also are one of the thinnest teams in the NFL at receiver. Rookie Ladd McConkey has been good, but Joshua Palmer hasn't done much and Quentin Johnston has faded after a slow start. Thielen might make sense as a short-term help for Justin Herbert. The Panthers shouldn't be asking for much for a 34-year-old having a quiet season, and it would give Thielen a chance to be on a decent team near the end of his career."
Thielen is probably a better overall pass-catcher at this point in his career than Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker are in theirs. However, the Panthers would be wise to send him away and get what they can because his career is winding down anyway and the younger receivers like Legette and Coker should be getting the priority for targets and snaps for the remainder of the regular season.
Hopefully the Panthers can get more for him than they did for Diontae Johnson. At least Thielen doesn't have a character-questions asterisk hanging over his name.
