Carolina Panthers offense gets a big weapon back going into bye week
The Carolina Panthers have been without one or both of their top two wide receivers since Week 3. Adam Thielen went down with a hamstring injury that Sunday and Diontae Johnson was ultimately traded. They have survived and recently thrived on offense despite those losses in the passing game.
However, after the bye week, the Panthers should come out much stronger. Everyone will be rested and Adam Thielen will be back on the field. The veteran wideout has been a glaring absence the last few weeks, but that's finally over for Bryce Young and company.
Adam Thielen rejoining Panthers after bye week
The Carolina Panthers signed Adam Thielen last year and he immediately produced over 100 catches. This year has been a struggle from QB play to injuries, but those are seemingly in the past now. The Panthers officially activated him to rejoin an offense that has made huge strides over the last three weeks.
The Panthers should also see Jonathon Brooks in the backfield. He was activated but did not play in Munich. With two more weeks to rest and recover after fully participating in practices, he should be back. Suddenly, the Panthers offense may have more weapons than they know what to do with.
