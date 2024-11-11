Cam Newton goes hard on Derek Carr for throwing hospital balls
Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods has to take the lion's share of the blame for the New Orleans Saints placing wide receiver Chris Olave on injured reserve this past weekend. Woods' over-the-middle high hit on Olave gave him a concussion and immediately knocked him out of the game. Woods has been fined by the NFL for the hit but that's no help to Olave, who's now out for the rest of the 2024 season.
Woods wasn't the only person who should take some responsibility, though. Saints quarterback Derek Carr deserves at least a portion of the blame for throwing Olave into traffic in the first place. Some folks think that Carr is actually more at fault than anyone. Here's what former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had to say aboout it when he broke down the play on his most recent 4th and 1 podcast. (NSFW)
Cam Newton torches Derek Carr's accuracy
"So, this goes back to accuracy. Who's fault is it? It's definitely Derek Carr's fault. He knows it's his fault, any quarterback knows -oh shit - damn, hey my fault bro... in this case you don't get to say 'hey, my fault, bro. Cuz, like I just said, Olave is LEAVING like an Olive, due in large part because of your inaccuracy, and sometimes you can help it, and sometimes you can't."
While Carr is supposed to be accurate, that's not necessarily the case - especially when his depth of target stretches out. For the season Carr is at a 7.84 aDOT, which ranks 20th among quarterbacks with at least two starts this year. Put it another way, it's one thing to be accurate on a 7-yard slant to Michael Thomas. It's quite another to be accurate on a 20-yard dig to Devin Funchess. Here's the full video of Newton's comments.
