Dave Canales once again won't name Bryce Young starter after another win
Another stellar outing from Bryce Young got the Carolina Panthers their second straight win of the season. The three wins overall exceeds the total from last year. Young has started three straight games and played pretty well in all three, giving a glimmer of hope to the fanbase.
However, head coach Dave Canales still hasn't locked Young down as his starter moving forward. It would be a surprise to see Young hit the bench, but Canales wouldn't commit to him as the starter after Carolina's Week 11 bye.
Dave Canales still noncommittal on Bryce Young following win
Since his benching, Bryce Young has gone 2-1 and played well for three straight weeks. That hasn't been quite enough to secure the job outright. The quarterback position in Carolina is, per the head coach himself, still a bit of a battle.
Dave Canales had praise for several players on offense, and he gave some props to Young. According to reports, he liked the play of Young but still won't name a starting quarterback for two weeks from now against the Kansas City Chiefs.
This could very well just be coach speak. Benching Young a second time and after two consecutive wins, something that hasn't happened since the end of the Sam Darnold era, would be a shock and it would crush Young's confidence. All signs point to Young starting again, but Canales isn't ready to say as much.
