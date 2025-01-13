Carolina Panthers potential salary cap casualties in 2025
The Carolina Panthers only have a little over $32 million in cap space this year. That's middle of the pack in terms of the overall NFL, but the Panthers have a lot of holes to fill with that money. Every year, all NFL teams find ways to produce more money and save some cap space, and the Panthers will surely do that.
We've discussed some other potential cap casualties with the Panthers, including Miles Sanders. However, there are a lot more than those who will be cut sooner or later. The Panthers don't have time or money to pass on making these moves right now.
3 more cap casualties the Panthers will have in 2025
3) Austin Corbett
Austin Corbett got hurt and is likely to come back without a sure spot on the offensive line. The Panthers do need a center, but Corbett is a natural guard. They have those spots more than solidified, so Corbett is just the odd man out. Add to that the fact that cutting him would save $3.88 million and it's easy to see him hitting free agency.
2) Jadeveon Clowney
This depends heavily on who the Panthers select in the draft. If they find an edge rusher like Abdul Carter, then Jadeveon Clowney is likely gone. Cutting him on the final of two years he signed on for would save the Panthers $7.78 million. He was fairly productive, but he's old and wasn't as effective as a team's top edge rusher should be. He is a veteran leader, but the money is perhaps too much to pass up.
1) Shaq Thompson
For multiple reasons, Shaq Thompson is in danger of losing his job. Cutting him after June 1 would save the Panthers almost $3.2 million. That's valuable money, but it's not the only thing at play here. He's coming off another debilitating injury, a torn Achilles. The Panthers drafted Trevin Wallace, who played well before getting hurt. Thompson may not have a spot, and the money saved only makes it an easier choice to cut him.
