3 Panthers most likely to get cut to save money in 2025
When the season ends and players officially become free agents, the Carolina Panthers will have around $32 million in cap space. That puts them in the middle of the road in the overall NFL, but they're a team that still has plenty of holes to fill. They may need to get creative to get more money for free agents.
They can restructure or extend certain players, like Adam Thielen or Taylor Moton, to open up a little bit more space. However, the easiest and most common way for teams like the Panthers to operate is to cut players. They're called cap casualties, and there are a few candidates on the Panthers right now.
3 cap casualties for the Panthers in 2025
Shy Tuttle
Shy Tuttle shows up every once in a while and makes plays, but he is not the type of interior force the Panthers so desperately need. They should move on and replace him with someone better. If they do decide to cut him, it will be not only good from a team-building perspective, but it will save them financially. $6.5 million to be exact.
Dane Jackson
The Panthers brought in two cornerbacks with the last name Jackson (ironically after trading away CB Donte Jackson). Dane Jackson has been a virtual non-factor on the field, though. Cutting him will save the Panthers $3.35 million in cap space. It's not a huge financial boost, but it's worth doing since he wasn't very good anyway.
Miles Sanders
The writing is on the wall for Miles Sanders. Chuba Hubbard is the franchise running back, and Jonathon Brooks is behind him. Brooks will be out for at least half the season, but Sanders was ineffective in his time with the Panthers. He was always likely to be cut, but doing so can save the Panthers $6.7 million. This is an easy one to predict.
