All Panthers

Panthers record projection revealed, including big win vs. Super Bowl contender

The Carolina Panthers could put teams on upset alert this season.

Jeremy Brener

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young scrambles against the Houston Texans.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young scrambles against the Houston Texans. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are going into the season with growing expectations, no longer expected to be one of the worst teams in the league.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr predicted the outcome for all 272 games in the NFL season and thinks the Panthers will finish 6-11 on the year.

"These predictions are being published just before Week 2 of the NFL preseason, and boy did I like what I saw from Bryce Young against the Browns. He’s firing now and gets rid of the ball with such confidence," Orr wrote.

"I like Tetairoa McMillan as a contested deep-ball threat, but I think it’s going to take time to get him proficient in traffic. So, I have a mix of good and realistic bad. That includes a three-game winning streak in Weeks 3 to 5, giving Carolina a winning record for the first time since 2021 (under Matt Rhule!), and a post-bye loss to the Saints, a team that I have slated for the No. 2 pick next year."

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan takes the field during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan takes the field during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Orr has the Panthers starting slow, dropping their first two games to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals on the road. However, that's followed by three straight wins against the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

The Panthers then lose three of their next four, but pick up a surprising win against the Buffalo Bills to get to 4-5. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they were only predicted to win two of their final eight games to finish 6-11.

Carolina finished in third place in Orr's projection behind the New Orleans Saints, who won just three games and claimed the No. 2 overall pick in next year's draft ahead of the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young rushes against the Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young rushes against the Houston Texans. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Takeaways from Carolina’s confusing, ugly preseason loss to Texans

National NFL insider says sneaky Panthers TE looks like ‘real weapon’

Fantasy label for Bryce Young shows how far he’s come since benching

Stock up, stock down for Panthers from their second preseason game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News