Panthers record projection revealed, including big win vs. Super Bowl contender
The Carolina Panthers are going into the season with growing expectations, no longer expected to be one of the worst teams in the league.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr predicted the outcome for all 272 games in the NFL season and thinks the Panthers will finish 6-11 on the year.
"These predictions are being published just before Week 2 of the NFL preseason, and boy did I like what I saw from Bryce Young against the Browns. He’s firing now and gets rid of the ball with such confidence," Orr wrote.
"I like Tetairoa McMillan as a contested deep-ball threat, but I think it’s going to take time to get him proficient in traffic. So, I have a mix of good and realistic bad. That includes a three-game winning streak in Weeks 3 to 5, giving Carolina a winning record for the first time since 2021 (under Matt Rhule!), and a post-bye loss to the Saints, a team that I have slated for the No. 2 pick next year."
Orr has the Panthers starting slow, dropping their first two games to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals on the road. However, that's followed by three straight wins against the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.
The Panthers then lose three of their next four, but pick up a surprising win against the Buffalo Bills to get to 4-5. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they were only predicted to win two of their final eight games to finish 6-11.
Carolina finished in third place in Orr's projection behind the New Orleans Saints, who won just three games and claimed the No. 2 overall pick in next year's draft ahead of the Cleveland Browns.
