Carolina Panthers' trade proposal brings back long lost QB
The Carolina Panthers might need a backup QB. Bryce Young is the starter, but Andy Dalton has looked rough in the preseason and went down with an injury. Third-string QB Jack Plummer has looked pretty awful as well, and Bryce Perkins is a UFL talent that's probably not going to make it in the NFL.
While there's still time for Dalton to heal, the Panthers may want to look into a viable backup in the event that the aging veteran can't get back up to speed quickly. In the event of that, one insider has a perfect trade proposal for a former Panthers QB to come home.
Panthers urged to swing trade for former QB Taylor Heinicke
If the Carolina Panthers are in the market for a cheap backup, the Los Angeles Chargers might have one available. Taylor Heinicke might be slipping on the depth chart, and that could open the door for a trade.
CBS insider Tyler Sullivan said, "That's thanks to former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance outplaying him this preseason. In Week 2 of the preseason, Lance flashed, throwing for 121 yards and rushing for 25 yards against the Los Angeles Rams. If Jim Harbaugh wants to keep two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, Heinicke could have some minimal value on the trade market."
Given the struggles the Panthers' backup quarterbacks have had, this trade makes some sense. "The Carolina Panthers could be an interesting fit amid questions regarding their quarterback room behind Bryce Young. Andy Dalton is currently considered day to day with a right elbow injury that forced him out of Carolina's preseason contest against the Houston Texans. Meanwhile, fellow backup Jack Plummer threw two interceptions in that matchup after coming in for the injured Dalton."
Neither inspires much hope if Young goes down, and while Heinicke wouldn't, either, he might represent a little more upside than either Dalton or Plummer, the latter of whom may just not be an NFL-level player. Heinicke has at least shown in the past, including with Carolina at times, that he can be.
