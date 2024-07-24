Dave Canales Dives Into Plans for the Panthers' Upgraded Receiving Options
The upgraded receiving core for the Carolina Panthers has been the talk of the offseason in Charlotte. After a 2023 season stained by a group of receivers that lacked separation ability, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales made it a point to add some juice to the wide out room in Charlotte. On day one of training camp, the revamped weaponry for sophomore quarterback Bryce Young was on full display for fans to see.
In his post-practice media availability, Canales was asked about each (assumed) starting receiving option; Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, and Xavier Legette. The Panthers’ head coach went into detail on each player and spoke a bit more about what each player will bring to Charlotte.
He started with Dionate Johnson. Canales was asked about the rapport that Johnson and Young showed early on in camp. “For Bryce learning this mover. Diontae is a special mover. He’s really explosive, really fast through his turns. I’ve watched them grow that chemistry. Getting out here today is another step in building that.”
Canales wasn’t done there.
The former Steeler was brought in to be the key cog to unlock the stagnant offense, and Canales admitted that to the media this afternoon. “As we build our offense, we really try to feature someone. And for us right now, ‘where is Diontae Johnson at?’ We have our progressions and we’re going to move him around in formation, but the rest of the guys have to come alive as the coverages dictate it.” We’ve seen in the past that pairing a young quarterback with an alpha receiver (Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley come to mind) has elevated young signal-callers, and Canales and Morgan are hoping that the addition of Diontae Johnson can bring out the best in Bryce Young.
In 2023, Adam Thielen had a specific role. He rarely worked in the intermediate to downfield areas, as most of his targets came near the line of scrimmage. Canales was asked about his plan for Thielen and how he plans to deploy the elder statesmen of the Panthers’ offense. “There will be a mix of different things. His skillset he’s shown over the past years he’s shown an ability to win outside and win inside so we’re really counting on that from him. He gives us a lot of flexibility with what we can do especially in our situational passes. So it’ll be a mix of stuff.”
Legette is going to get his in this offense too. Canales was asked specifically about Legette and his timeline in getting integrated into the offense as a whole, and he continued to pump up the receiver that he was over the moon about drafting back in April. “He brings a massive receiver, explosive ability. He can make things happen on short passes and he can stretch the field and go get it. My expectation for Xavier? I’m wide open to how quickly he can assimilate himself into this offense and pick it up so he has a rythmic flow forwhat he’s doing. I don’t have any specific numbers or anything like that, I just want him to get better one day at a time.” Legette didn’t receive any targets in team drills today, but he touched the ball on a couple of end arounds and sweeps, showing his versatility as an offensive weapon.
To me, it sounds like each starting receiver will be used in a number of ways. Johnson will be the alpha target winner that Carolina has needed since trading DJ Moore, and he’ll be schemed up as the number one option. Thielen and Legette give Carolina two versatile options that can win up and down the field. The weapons are there, the protection is improved, and it’s all on Bryce Young’s shoulders to run an efficient offense in year two.
