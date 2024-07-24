Panthers to Work Out Two Veteran Edge Rushers
Some pass rush help may be on the way for the Carolina Panthers.
According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are bringing in veteran edge rushers Carl Lawson and Yannick Ngakoue for workouts later this week.
Lawson, 29, has spent the last six years playing for the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets. He’s accumulated 27 sacks in his six seasons with a career-high 8.5 coming in his rookie season.
Ngakoue, also 29, is more of a journeyman. The edge rusher has played for six teams in his eight year career, most of those with the Jaguars. His 12 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2017 earned him his lone Pro Bowl berth as he led the Jaguars defense to the AFC Championship game.
The Panthers are in desperate need of help when it comes to rushing the passer. The team’s top three sack producers from last season are suiting up elsewhere in 2024, and the replacements are a mix of older veterans and unproven commodities. General manager Dan Morgan said this about adding completion on the edge yesterday: “We’re going to look to add depth to every position, like I said before. Outside linebacker is no different. We’re just going to try to add as many pieces as we can and create as much competition as we can.”
That completion may be here sooner rather than later.
