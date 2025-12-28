Panthers make most-important offensive weapon a late addition to injury report

The Carolina Panthers will be up against it today as they host the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Even though they have already upset two NFC leading teams this season, as kickoff approaches this particular matchup isn't getting any easier.

The team just announced that rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been added to their Week 17 injury report with an illness. He is officially listed as questionable to play in today's game.

The #Panthers have added WR Tetairoa McMillan (illness) to the injury report. He is questionable for the game vs. the #Seahawks. Will have the full inactives list around 11:30am. — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) December 28, 2025

Needless to say, losing McMillan would be a massive blow for Carolina's offense, which was already likely to be overmatched by Seattle's defense, which is the best scoring unit in the conference this year.

McMillan represents the largest portion of the Panthers' passing attack. Through 15 games he has accounted for 65 catches - more than double any other player on the roster. McMillan has also posted 924 receiving yards - with the next-nearest receiver at 338. His seven touchdown catches also leads the team, with no other play totaling more than three.

The Panthers might have had some relief coming in the form of veteran receiver David Moore coming off the injured reserve list, but they chose not to do so yesterday, so he's out this week.

If McMillan does wind up being ruled out, our best guess is that head coach Dave Canales will choose to make Hunter Renfrow active for the first time since Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys.

For the season McMillan has caught 15 of 26 targets, totaling 89 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came against Arizona all the way back in Week 2.

The Panthers probably can't expect too much from Renfrow at this late stage of his career, though. Realistically they will need one of their other, younger wide receivers to step up and produce more than they usually do.

The list of candidates includes Xavier Legette, who's had a dismal second season, Jalen Coker, who is building momentm, and rookie Jimmy Horn Jr., who's the fastest playmaker on the roster right now.

The Panthers have already ruled out linebacker Trevin Wallace - who's now on IR, plus defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton and right guard Robert Hunt.

We'll find out McMillan's status is one hour when the inactives list drops.

