Dave Canales opens up on growth alongside Bryce Young in 2024
Dave Canales was, more or less, hired by the Carolina Panthers to "fix" Bryce Young. Frank Reich had been brought in to help Young in his rookie season, and that failed spectacularly. Canales was hired to resurrect Young, and it seems the first-year coach did.
There were bumps along the way for both parties. Canales' first year as a head coach wasn't perfect. Young had to spend time on the bench and then had a four-turnover game. But at the end of 2024, they have both come a long way, something Canales acknowledged.
Dave Canales acknowledges growth of partnership with Bryce Young
Dave Canales made the tough choice to bench Bryce Young after two games. He then had to ensure he didn't abandon him there, as his goal was to help Young become the player we saw down the stretch.
Canales had to adjust his playcalling to fit Young's style, but he said per David Newton of ESPN, "Hopefully, that allows Bryce to [say], 'Look, we're not looking for perfection. We're looking for just growth and let's go for it together. Let's find the solutions together.' I have loved that we have kind of taken those steps together.''
Growth is exactly what they underwent together and it has the future looking bright for the first time since the latter part of the Cam Newton era. They're still a 5-12 team with holes, but they went 4-5 down the stretch.
Part of why they were able to grow is Canales' never-ending optimism, something that got high praise from veteran wideout Adam Thielen. "That was the reason coach Canales was hired, because he has a unique ability to meet guys where they're at, really give them an opportunity to show him who they are, and then take what they've shown him and really just emphasize what they do well,'' he said.
"I don't think I've ever really been around a coach that has really just been able to evaluate first and then emphasize what guys are doing. It just shows a sign of a true leader and a guy who knows what he's doing," Thielen went on. The future is bright, and everyone in the Panthers locker room knows it. Thanks to the partnership of coach and quarterback, this team seems to finally be headed in the right direction.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Panthers place high after Wild Card round
Analyst puts underwhelming Carolina Panthers WR on notice
Panthers 7-round mock draft: Bryce Young finally gets his WR1
Peyton Manning points out problem for Panthers and Bryce Young