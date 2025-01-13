All Panthers

Analyst puts Carolina Panthers underwhelming WR on notice

This disappointing Carolina Panthers wide receiver needs to show significant improvement during the 2025 NFL season.

Matthew Schmidt

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye (27) defefends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Amani Oruwariye (27) defefends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
There is a whole lot to like about Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette.

He has great size, he's fast and he has an infectious, jovial personality.

However, none of that translated to a whole lot of production for Legette during his rookie campaign, as he logged just 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

Noah Bryce of Cat Crave wants to see more from Legette next season, especially given how well second-round pick Ladd McConkey played for the Los Angeles Chargers this year.

In particular, Bryce feels that quarterback Bryce Young may not have too much trust in Legette.

"The most potent evidence as to this lack of confidence and production from Legette is the fact that in the final game of the season, against a division rival with nothing left to lose and all the good vibes to gain going into the offseason, the rookie was targeted once in the second half," Bryce wrote. "Not to mention that the first-rounder was not even on the field for most of the final two quarters."

That certainly isn't a great sign for a first-round draft selection, and it may not bode too well for Legette moving forward.

Of course, Legette is still just 23 years old and has a long runway ahead of him to improve.

"Legette has the potential to be a star. And if McConkey's incredible start doesn't motivate him to silence the doubters, nothing will," added Bryce.

The University of South Carolina product had a brilliant final collegiate campaign, hauling in 71 receptions for 1,255 yards and seven scores.

The talent is definitely there. It's just a matter of Legette becoming more efficient (he caught just 58.3 percent of his targets during his rookie year) and earning the trust of his quarterback.

