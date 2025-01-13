NFL power rankings: Carolina Panthers land surprisingly high after Wild Card round
The Carolina Panthers didn't play on Wild Card Weekend, but several NFL teams joined them in the offseason. With another week past, the hierarchy in the league has changed yet again. The Panthers didn't change, as they remained a 5-12 squad with the eighth pick in the draft.
However, the latest batch of power rankings from Sportsnaut indicates that the Panthers might not be as bad as their record seems. They found themselves in a tier they probably couldn't have expected to be in halfway through the 2024 season.
The Panthers get encouraging power ranking spot
The Carolina Panthers were the lowest-ranked team in the promising future with question marks category. That is 22nd in the NFL, which is a really nice bump for Carolina. For example, the New Orleans Saints, who finished with the same record as Carolina, were ranked 32nd.
Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson said, "The second half of the 2024 NFL season changed everything for the Carolina Panthers. Dave Canales brought Bryce Young back from the benching and this offense looked different. Adam Thielen performed like a No. 1 receiver, Ja’Tavion Sanders started to break out and Xavier Legette showed real potential. Most importantly, Young looked like he could develop into being a solid starter. The Panthers defense is still a mess and Young still needs more playmakers, but the final two months of the season changed the long-term outlook for the Panthers entirely."
The Panthers started an abysmal 1-7 and were heading towards another year with the NFL's worst record. Then, Bryce Young came back and had things trending in the right direction. They finished 4-5, and that was with a defense that gave up the most points in NFL history. The promising future is right, but so is the fact that this team has questions on defense right now.
