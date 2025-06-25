Derrick Brown earns painful ranking among 'best' defensive players on every NFL team
In 2023, Derrick Brown should've been an All-Pro. He set the NFL record for most tackles by a defensive tackle, and yet he wasn't named as one of the four best defensive tackles that season. It was a crime, but so is the Carolina Panthers star's ranking amongst each team's best players.
Every team has its own top defender. Brown is Carolina's, with all due respect to Jaycee Horn. Brown is a special talent, but he's apparently not a top 20 player when it comes to each team's top defensive player. At least, he's not according to NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia.
"I think we forget how good Derrick Brown is," Scataglia said, ranking the IDL 23rd. "He played in just one game in the 2024 NFL Season, but did amass 103 total tackles for the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Season."
Perhaps Scataglia forgot how good Brown is. He was ranked lower than Jessie Bates, Jonathan Greenard, Christian Gonzalez, and a few more names he should've been higher rated than. Perhaps the injury in 2024 is diluting this ranking, which would be fair. We don't know what level Brown will be at following his recovery.
However, just based on talent and what he's done, Brown should be higher. He was one of the best picks then-GM Scott Fitterer made, and he's one of the best defensive players in the NFL now. His return will be a huge boost to the Panthers' defense in 2025.
