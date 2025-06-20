Bryce Young lands in disrespectful, inaccurate tier of CBS Sports' NFL quarterback rankings
The Carolina Panthers probably have their quarterback now. Even if Bryce Young doesn't improve, the level he played at last year to close things out is a level not too many quarterbacks are playing at right now, so that would be totally fine. Unless he regresses, he looks like a franchise QB.
But that's not the tier he landed in on CBS Sports' rankings. Analyst Cody Benjamin snubbed him from that group, the borderline star group, or the promising prospect tier. Instead, he was maddeningly placed in the "holdover and placeholder" tier, which is borderline disrespectful.
He's in there with Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, Anthony Richardson, and Tyler Shough. There's a clear difference between Young and those players. Even Michael Penix Jr. is probably being disrespected by being placed here.
"The former No. 1 pick finally touted NFL-level confidence to close Year 2, suggesting he's still got an 'it' factor to offset his smaller frame and ghastly start," Benjamin said. "Can he be more than serviceable as a passer, though? The Carolina Panthers are still trusting a mostly unproven group of pass weapons to help him grow."
It is incomprehensible that Young finds himself here. Maybe he's still an unproven, but that would put him in the tier with Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and other young QBs. He's not definitively a bust, and he's not necessarily a star, either. But placeholder? That couldn't be further from the truth.
