Former Cowboys playmaker could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could have an important role filled by a former Dallas Cowboys star.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
It's been 10 years since Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle played in his home state of North Carolina.

Dowdle was a running back throughout most of his high school career at A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, but what many don't know about him is that he played quarterback during his senior season.

The new Panthers signee has reverted back to a running back in the NFL, but he could serve as an emergency quarterback for Carolina.

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"At the center of the 2015 game was Laws’ quarterback, who’d thrown for 120 yards and rushed for 271 and five touchdowns," Charlotte Observer reporter Alex Zietlow wrote.

"One of those touchdowns was a scramble after a snap flew 15 yards over his head. The senior quarterback was unstoppable. Unbelievable. His name was Rico Dowdle, and he’d go on to be a running back at South Carolina in college and a workhorse in the NFL who signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason."

Perhaps Panthers head coach Dave Canales could also get a bit creative when it comes to calling plays for Dowdle, who has yet to complete a pass in the NFL.

Dowdle is expected to be Chuba Hubbard's backup running back for Canales in the offense, but after rushing for over 1,000 yards last season with the Cowboys, there's reason to believe he could have a bigger impact than a normal RB2.

Dowdle is enjoying a few weeks off before the start of Panthers training camp, which begins on Tuesday, July 22.

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

