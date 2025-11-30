Derrick Brown hustle helps end incredible 10-week streak for Matt Stafford

Derrick Brown's return has been the single biggest reason the Carolina Panthers have fielded a solid defense this year. His return to health and form has been a welcome addition to the league's worst defense in 2024.

His impact has already shown up on Sunday. Facing what is ultimately a must-win against the best team in the NFL, things looked bleak before Brown got a deflection on a Matthew Stafford pass in the red zone that led to an interception.

Matthew Stafford’s streak of TD passes without an INT has ended at 28 pic.twitter.com/WgCRsCUc3e — Nico (@elitetakes_) November 30, 2025

Stafford had not thrown an interception since Week 3, going 318 passes without one. It was a historic streak, and it came to an end because of Brown's athletic play. Had he not tipped it, it might've been another touchdown.

Stafford is likely to win the MVP. And after the Panthers did nothing with their turnover (reminiscent of last week, when Brock Purdy tossed three interceptions in one half), the Rams might still win this game. But at least for a moment, Brown got the best of him.

It's his seventh deflected pass in 13 games, showcasing Brown's all-around game. He can rush the passer, get his hands on the ball, and stop the run. He's a special talent, and he made a special play.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

NFL analyst shares harsh verdict on Bryce Young’s future with Panthers

Ranking 25 Panthers free agents by how important they are to bring back

Carolina Panthers look perilously thin at 3 positions against the Rams