Dionate Johnson is the "starting point" of the Carolina Panthers offensive philosophy
Diontae Johnson has been on fire.
The veteran receiver has averaged 7.5 catches, 105.5 yards, and a touchdown per game over the last two contests. The Johnson and Andy Dalton combination has become one of the NFL's most deadly duos early on in 2024. Kudos to you if that was on your Carolina Panthers bingo card for this season.
Head coach Dave Canales has said from day one that the Panthers' offense will be all about Johnson. In July, Canales said this: “As we build our offense, we really try to feature someone. And for us right now, (we're thinking) where’s Diontae Johnson at?”
Through four games Johnson has been everywhere. The Panthers have moved Johnson all over their varied formations in order to create mismatches for their star pass catcher. Canales dove deeper into their plans for Johnson this afternoon.
“Right now we have a starting point, and it starts with Diontae Johnson and trying to figure out ways to formation him, to get him good looks. He saw a little double coverage last week. Well guess what? Xavier made that 15-yard catch on a critical third down because he had the single. So we'll get one-on-one opportunities for receivers, for tight ends, for backs at times, when we have a focal point, a starting point (Johnson) in our pass game, and that's what I'm excited about that's got going the last couple of weeks."
Johnson is here to stay
Canales was asked about the trade rumors that have swirled around Diontae Johnson this week and he reaffirmed his commitment to his star wide out. "We love the guys we have, and the development and progression that we have. I don't see that happening. Johnson, the subject of the rumors, said in the locker room this afternoon that he is "locked in" with the Panthers.
NFL franchises in need of a wide receiver got the message loud and clear that Carolina is closed for business when it comes to Diontae Johnson. Dave Canales has his focal point, and he's not going anywhere.
