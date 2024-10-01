Panthers reportedly set to add former first-round corner to roster
A series of injuries derailed the young career of former first-round pick Caleb Farley, but now, he's back in the league. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Farley is signing a deal with the Carolina Panthers.
Farley had two strong seasons at Virginia Tech where he combined for 56 tackles, 19 passes defended, and six interceptions. In 2021, he was the third corner to come off the board when he was selected 22nd overall by the Tennessee Titans. Only Jaycee Horn and Pat Surtain II were selected ahead of him.
As noted in the opening, injuries have been the main story of his career to this point. He tore his ACL in Week 6 of his rookie season. In 2022, he suffered a herniated disk which required surgery and cost him the entire 2023 season. And then this past August he suffered a hamstring injury which kept him out for several weeks.
The Panthers have been relatively thin at the cornerback spot since the start of the season and although Farley won't make a big impact immediately, having another talented young player there as a rotational player who was a former first-rounder can't hurt.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers underdogs vs Bears for Week 5, but maybe they shouldn’t be
Only Josh Allen has higher QBR than Andy Dalton going into Week 5
Kwon Alexander, 2 other free agent linebackers Panthers could call
Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen named potential trade bait for Chiefs