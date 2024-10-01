Carolina Panthers quarterly awards: Offensive and defensive MVP, most improved, more
The Carolina Panthers are 1-3 heading into the fifth game on their 2024 reguar season schedule. They look better than that record might suggest, though - at least over the last couple of games since Andy Dalton was named the new starting quarterback in place of Bryce Young. While it's a small sample size, Dalton has played brilliantly enough to earn some special recognition. Specifically, he's our offensive MVP one quarter of the way into the season.
Here are some individual awards for Panthers players who have stood out through four games so far this year.
Offensive MVP: QB Andy Dalton
You can argue how long a 36-year old quarterback can continue performing at this level in the NFL. What's undeniable is that Dalton has absolutely balled out in his two starts so far this year. Dalton currently ranks second in the league in QBR behind Josh Allen and only Derek Carr and Brock Purdy have graded out better at quarterback this year according to PFF.
Defensive MVP: LB Shaq Thompson
It's a small consolation prize the day after such sad news, but Shaq Thompson deserved this honor, even if he won't play another snap this season due to an Achilles tear. Thompson had a team-high 35 tackles through four games. He was also tight in coverage for a linebacker, only allowing an 88.4 passer rating when targeted.
Best rookie: WR Xavier Legette
This one basically goes to Xavier Legette by defeault, since he's the only Panthers rookie who has received significant playing time this season. Still, Legette is coming off a legitimate breakout game against the Cincinnati Bengals. While he had a couple of drops, Legette showcased his size and athleticism in Sunday's loss en route to 66 yards and one touchdown.
Most improved: C Austin Corbett
After Andy Dalton's ascension, the most pleasant surprise for Carolina fans this year has been the offensive line. As a whole the group has performed tremendously well, both in run blocking and pass blocking. Converted center Austin Corbett in particular has impressed, improving his pass blocking grade from last season 20 points and stabilizing the only real question mark for this unit.
Best free agent: RG Robert Hunt
The Panthers front office spent big in free agency this year to bring in two new starting guards in Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt, who signed a five-year, $100 million deal. That's a lot for a guard, but so far it's paying off. Hunt is ranked 11th at his position going by PFF's grades and has only allowed two pressures all year.
Best trade acquisition: WR Diontae Johnson
Carolina also made a couple sharp trades. Landing cornerback Mike Jackson for what they gave up was a genius move, but trading for wide receiver Diontae Johnson is paying bigger dividends. Through four games Johnson has totaled a team-high 239 yards and two touchdowns. His ceiling should only go up with Dalton in the lineup.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers underdogs vs Bears for Week 5, but maybe they shouldn’t be
Only Josh Allen has higher QBR than Andy Dalton going into Week 5
Kwon Alexander, 2 other free agent linebackers Panthers could call
Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen named potential trade bait for Chiefs