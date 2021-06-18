DJ Moore Lands in PFF's Top 25-Under-25 List

Pro Football Focus recently released their top 25 NFL players under the age of 25 and on that list, Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore checked in at No. 14. Moore ranks just ahead of Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Bears LB Roquan Smith, and Chargers QB Justin Herbert. However, he does sit one spot behind Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb who hauled in 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie in 2020.

DJ Moore could be the best-kept secret in the entire NFL after posting back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Throughout his short time in the league, Moore has yet to play on a winning team, and being in Carolina doesn't necessarily get the same national media attention as a player of his caliber would in say Dallas, New York, or Los Angeles.

What is most impressive about Moore is that he hasn't had consistent play from his quarterbacks. In 2019, it was a revolving door at QB with Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, and Will Grier all going down with injuries at some point in the season. Then in 2020, Teddy Bridgewater started 15 games but was not taking many shots down the field and was very inconsistent when he did. To post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons is one thing, but to do it with average quarterback play is why Moore is viewed as one of the best young players in the game.

