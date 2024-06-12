Eddy Pineiro Comments on Absence During OTAs
Eddy Pineiro elected to not participate in the voluntary portion of the Carolina Panthers offseason workout program, but did arrive in town for mandatory minicamp this week.
On Wednesday, the veteran kicker spoke to the media for about ten minutes to discuss his absence and his job security in Carolina.
“My decision on that is kind of private right now between me and the Panthers. I’m not going to comment on me missing anything." When asked if it the absence was contract related, he declined to comment.
Pineiro did not kick in team drills on Tuesday, but did partake in the action this afternoon which he says was "part of the plan" to get back into the swing of things.
While Pineiro has been working out in Miami, undrafted free agent Harrison Mevis took over all the kicking duties. The two have not interacted much over the last two days, but Pineiro says he believes the job is his and he wants to be in Carolina.
“Very minimal. Just hi and bye," he said of his conversations with Mevis. "I haven’t really had a chance to sit and talk with him. I was catching up with a bunch of the other guys that I haven’t seen.
"I know it’s part of the business. It’s the NFL. They try to replace you all the time and it’s just part of the business. Everybody has to compete. Nobody’s job is safe. I feel like that’s what the head coach’s motivation is, you got to go out and compete and earn the spot."
In his two years as the Panthers' kicker, Pineiro has converted 90% of his field goal attempts which puts him near the top of the league alongside Harrison Butker and Justin Tucker.
