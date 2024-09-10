ESPN analyst believes Panthers should consider benching Bryce Young if struggles continue
Bryce Young's rookie year with the Carolina Panthers was one to forget. That said, it's kind of hard to forget something when the same product returns the very next season. In Sunday's season-opening blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers' quarterback became the subject of conversation around the league once again, and not for good reason.
Young threw an interception to Will Harris on his first pass attempt of the day and never recovered. He misfired on some throws over the middle, overthrew some shots downfield, and just never looked comfortable in the pocket. He ended the afternoon completing 13-of-30 passes for 161 yards and two interceptions.
It's only one game so it may be a little too early to hit the panic button, but there's a valid reason to be concerned. ESPN's Dominique Foxworth suggested on his podcast that the Panthers consider benching Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton if his poor play continues.
“There’s a difference between when you completely give up on him or when you bench him. I think that if things don’t get better, benching him is the best thing for him and for this team and I guess you go with Andy Dalton. He was a professional starter in this league at one point. Like, he’s a Joe Flacco-level quarterback. I don’t think that you’re setting yourself up to be successful but at least you don’t put Bryce Young out there to get further pummeled and have his confidence completely destroyed.”
Benching Young doesn't feel like something Dave Canales will do anytime soon. The Panthers have to figure out whether or not Young is the answer and after giving up as much as they did to get him, they have to let this thing play out in what already feels like a lost season.
