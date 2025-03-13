ESPN gives Panthers near-perfect grade for Rico Dowdle signing
The Carolina Panthers released Miles Sanders, putting them in desperate need of a backup running back. With Jonathon Brooks out for the season, they needed one for only 2025, so drafting one just didn't make a lot of sense. But with the signing of Rico Dowdle, a former starter for the Dallas Cowboys, they've fixed that issue.
Not only did they check the boxes they needed to in finding a backup to Chuba Hubbard, they also got a ton of praise for the move. They signed Dowdle for $3 million (can be over $6 million with incentives) and got a tremendous grade from ESPN analyst Seth Walder.
Walder handed them an A- for the addition of Dowdle. He said that signing Dowdle at that price is an absolute bargain even if the move wasn't the most necessary. He compared it to the market, in which Javonte Williams and Najee Harris, who were worse than Dowdle, got the same or more money.
"The Panthers are spending this offseason, which means they might not be spenders next offseason. As a result, they might give Dowdle some run this season, let him walk in free agency and pick up a late-round compensatory pick for him," Walder said. "This deal is cheap enough that they can think about that type of thing."
He also noted that the Panthers can always flip Dowdle at the deadline. As a starter for a bad Cowboys team, he rushed for over 1,000 yards. The Panthers' offensive line is stout, and it could push his value so high that the Panthers can get something for him next year.
If not, they can roll with one of the deepest running back duos in football with two arguable starters, one of which had a dominant breakout season last year (Hubbard).
