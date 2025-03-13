All Panthers

Carolina Panthers updated depth chart projection after first wave of free agency

The Panthers look a hell of a lot better - at least on defense - than they did a week ago

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For a long time you could count on the Carolina Panthers to be one of the most conservative teams almost every year in free agency. The last two years (including these last few days) has represented a pretty stark departure from that policy, though. In 2024 the team splurged to land two huge upgrades at guard and in 2025 they've gone all out to fix their historically bad defense.

Just three days into the free agent period, the Panthers have addressed all three levels of their defense, including multiple additions to the interior defensive line, an edge rusher, a capable inside linebacker and a new star safety in the backfeld. That's a lot of changes in a short period of time. Let's see if we can project what their depth chart looks like after the first wave of free agency.

Panthers early 2025 depth chart projection

Quarterback: Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, Jack Plummer

Running back: Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dawdle, Jonathon Brooks, Emani Bailey

Wide receiver: Adam Thielen, Adam Thielen, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Max Dilne, Dan Chisena, T.J. Luther, Brycen Tremayne

Tight end: Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jordan Matthews, Dominique Dafney, James Mitchell

Offensive line: Ickey Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen, Chandler Zavala, Yosh Nijman, Cade Mays, Jarrett Kingston, Andrew Raym, Ja'Tyre Carter, Brandon Walton

Defensive line: Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown, Tershawn Wharton, A'Shawn Robinson, Shy Tuttle, LaBryan Ray, Jaden Crumedy, Sam Roberts, Popo Aumavae, Jerrod Clark

Edge: Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, Patrick Jones II, DJ Johnson, Amare' Barno, Thomas Incoom, Carlos Basham, Kenny Dyson

Linebacker: Josey Jewell, Christian Rozeboom, Trevin Wallace, Claudin Cherelus, Jon Rhattigan, Jacoby Windmon

Cornerback: Jaycee Horn$, Mike Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Shemar Bartholomew, Akayleb Evans

Safety: Tre'Von Moehrig, Demani Richardson, ???

Kicker: Matthew Wright

Punter: Sam Martin

Longsnapper: JJ Jansen

Kick returner: Rico Dawdle

Punt returner: ???

So, they're obviously going to need some more depth at cornerback and the chatter is they love Michigan prospect Will Johnson as a potential pick at the 8th overall spot. They'll also need another starting safety to pair with Moehrig and a backup or two. However, from this perspective, the biggest need right now is at wide receiver, where the depth chart is dominated by one guy.

