Panthers to sign former Dallas Cowboys leading rusher to compliment Chuba Hubbard

Dan Morgan has found his replacement for the recently released Miles Sanders.

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs out of a tackle by Carolina Panthers linebacker Claudin Cherelus (53) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
After deciding to part ways with veteran running back Miles Sanders, it became clear that the Carolina Panthers were going to be in the market for an experienced back in free agency.

According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers have agreed to a one-year deal with Rico Dowdle, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. The Asheville, North Carolina native led the Cowboys in rushing this past season, and by a wide margin. He rushed for 1,076 yards and two touchdowns on 235 carries, finishing with 853 more yards than the team's second-leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott.

Jan 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs with the ball during the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The A.C. Reynolds product inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Cowboys in 2020 after spending four years at the University of South Carolina. There, Dowdle shared the backfield duties with a number of players, never becoming the true featured back. He totaled 2,167 yards and 16 touchdowns on 428 carries.

With Jonathon Brooks set to miss the entire 2025 season with another ACL injury, the Panthers could still look to add another younger running back in next month's draft. Brooks may have been drafted in the second round, but missing nearly two full years is difficult to come back from.

