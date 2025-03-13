Panthers to sign former Dallas Cowboys leading rusher to compliment Chuba Hubbard
After deciding to part ways with veteran running back Miles Sanders, it became clear that the Carolina Panthers were going to be in the market for an experienced back in free agency.
According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers have agreed to a one-year deal with Rico Dowdle, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys. The Asheville, North Carolina native led the Cowboys in rushing this past season, and by a wide margin. He rushed for 1,076 yards and two touchdowns on 235 carries, finishing with 853 more yards than the team's second-leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott.
The A.C. Reynolds product inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Cowboys in 2020 after spending four years at the University of South Carolina. There, Dowdle shared the backfield duties with a number of players, never becoming the true featured back. He totaled 2,167 yards and 16 touchdowns on 428 carries.
With Jonathon Brooks set to miss the entire 2025 season with another ACL injury, the Panthers could still look to add another younger running back in next month's draft. Brooks may have been drafted in the second round, but missing nearly two full years is difficult to come back from.
