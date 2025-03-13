Why one Panthers vet credits Bryce Young for influencing him to re-sign
During the finale of the regular season in which Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was putting up a historic stat line, he threw a touchdown to pending free agent Tommy Tremble. He looked away before it was caught and celebrated, a bold move showing his confidence in himself and his teammate.
Fast forward to today, and Tremble re-signed with the Panthers, the team that drafted him, on a two-year deal. Why might he have done that? According to the player, it's because he wanted to come back and keep playing with Young.
Tremble boldly said after the 44-38 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons that Young was the best quarterback in the league, and that sentiment convinced him to return to Charlotte. Per David Newton of ESPN, Tremble said that Young was one of the better QBs when he returned to the lineup, and the stability that the Panthers finally have under center made it easier for him to come back.
It doesn't hurt that Tremble should have a lot of opportunities in Carolina and might not elsewhere. The tight end will presumably be second on the depth chart to Ja'Tavion Sanders, but he arguably outplayed Sanders down the stretch and this could be more of a committee.
Neither Tremble nor Sanders is a star, but they're both competent players that should see the field plenty and get targets from Young. Tremble seems to have a rapport with him, so he re-signed which could lead to more lookaway celebrations by Young.
