Fantasy expert: Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan is 'tragically mispriced'
The Carolina Panthers have had very few elite fantasy football receivers in their history. DJ Moore was at times a very good option, and Adam Thielen's 2023 year was pretty good because of insane usage. Otherwise, you have to go back pretty far to find someone worth the attention of the fantasy world.
That could change. In fact, one fantasy expert site, Fantasy Pros, listed rookie Tetairoa McMillan, potentially Bryce Young's top target, as a receiver that everyone should have on their radar because of his "massive upside."
Draft Tetairoa McMillan in fantasy football
Fantasy Pros writer Derek Brown, not to be confused with Panthers IDL Derrick Brown, believes Tetairoa McMillan should be drafted much higher than he currently is in fantasy football, meaning he is a potential steal.
“Tetairoa McMillan is tragically mispriced as the WR28 in ADP. McMillan could be a wonderful volume hog this year in what looks to be an ascending passing offense. Last year, in Weeks 12-18, when Young was hitting his stride, the Panthers ranked 13th in neutral passing rate. We could see that number increase this year, with a true number one option leading the way," Brown said.
During that same stretch of games, Young ranked eighth in CPOE, fifth in deep throw rate, 12th in highly accurate throw rate, and second in hero throw rate, so he was quietly spectacular. "McMillan is an incredibly talented receiver who can step up quickly," Brown said.
McMillan has shown the ability to beat man coverage, too. "Don’t be surprised if McMillan is a WR1/2 in his rookie season. I’ll draft him over Jameson Williams, Xavier Worthy, Zay Flowers, D.K. Metcalf, D.J. Moore, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Courtland Sutton," Brown concluded.
Andrew Erickson echoed that sentiment, saying he has "tremendous upside," and added, "Just based solely on his top-10 draft capital, one could expect T-Mac to surpass 80 catches, over 1,000 yards, and 6 TDs based on the average output of top-10 drafted WRs the past four seasons.
If McMillan can really establish himself as the WR1 in Carolina, then the sky is the limit. "Bryce Young has shown two years in the NFL that he can support fantasy viable WRs [like] Adam Thielen.
In Thielen’s last six outings in 2024, he averaged 14.6 fantasy points per game, which would've ranked eighth among receivers last season. "Draft McMillan aggressively in 2025 over Zay Flowers, DeVonta Smith, and DK Metcalf," Erickson concluded. He could be a huge steal and a league-winning pick.
