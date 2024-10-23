Panthers legend Luke Kuechly heaps praise on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens
Luke Kuechly was a world-class linebacker when he played for the Carolina Panthers. He was able to diagnose plays before anyone else, sometimes knowing as well as the offense what was being run. He also got to match up with prime Cam Newton in practice every day, so he knows a thing or two about good offense and good quarterback play. That's what he's seeing now from leading MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.
Luke Kuechly praises Lamar Jackson as Ravens QB dominates
Luke Kuechly was on the Up & Adams Show a week ago, praising Lamar Jackson after his excellent outing against the Washington Commanders. He would go on to dominate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and throw five touchdowns without an interception, making the praise even more deserving.
“All Lamar’s really ever done is win games and score points and go to the playoffs. I just think they’re big, they’re physical, they know what they are. Lamar’s a problem."- Luke Kuechly
Jackson won his second MVP last season and seems to have improved this season. Kuechly believes he has improved and is truly entering his prime. He praised the Ravens for bringing in Derrick Henry and for the job Todd Monken has done as offensive coordinator.
The Ravens star has yet to make a Super Bowl, making it to and losing in the AFC Championship last season. Kuechly believes that the current team Jackson has around him could be problematic for other AFC foes this year.
