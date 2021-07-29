Giants Cut Former Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin

Benji is having a hard time getting another chance in the NFL.

Former Carolina Panthers 1st round pick, Kelvin Benjamin, was cut by the New York Giants on Wednesday after starting training camp with the team. Benjamin's time in the Big Apple was short-lived as he signed with the Giants back in mid-May following a workout.

The Giants moved Benjamin to tight end which is an unfamiliar position to him but aside from Evan Engram, New York doesn't have much in the tight end room so it's a little surprising to see that he didn't pan out.

Benjamin spent the first two and a half years of his NFL career with the Panthers before being traded to the Buffalo Bills. Following the trade, Benjamin never returned to his rookie form where he caught 73 balls for 1,008 yards. He only reeled in 39 passes for 571 yards in his 18 games with the Bills and was released by the team in December of 2018. Just days later, he latched on with the Kansas City Chiefs but only appeared in three games with the team making two catches.

Benjamin has not played in an NFL game since the 2018 season.

