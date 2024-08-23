All Panthers

4 Panthers roster bubble players who need a strong preseason game vs. Bills

Which Carolina Panthers enter this weekend with the most to prove?

Schuyler Callihan

The final preseason game for the Carolina Panthers will take place tomorrow afternoon against the Buffalo Bills and shortly after, head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan will begin having discussions about the 53-man roster.

Heading into this matchup, there are several players who will be fighting for their life to secure a roster spot, but there are four players who stick out the most as they seem right on the cut line.

1. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (11). Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Smith-Marsette has told reporters all offseason he's more than just a gadget receiver/returner. We've seen him make more than a handful of plays in practice but it has yet to translate to either of the two preseason games. So far this preseason, he's logged seven receptions for 32 yards.

2. WR David Moore

Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) during training camp. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
David Moore is a favorite of this coaching staff, having spent time together in Seattle and Tampa Bay prior to joining forces once again in Charlotte. I don't get the sense the Panthers are going to carry more than six receivers, so this feels like that No. 6 spot is down to Moore and the aforementioned Smith-Marsette. Two games in and Moore has yet to log a single catch.

3. CB D'Shawn Jamison

Carolina Panthers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison (29) returns the ball. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
The Panthers have continued to keep bringing in bottom of the barrel corners, hoping something sticks. It hasn't worked out, so to offset it Dan Morgan made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday to acquire Michael Jackson. This doesn't really impact Jamison's projected role, but it does bump him another spot down the depth chart. If he or other depth corners don't impress on Saturday, look for Morgan to add to the group once again.

4. NCB/S Jammie Robinson

Carolina Panthers safety Jammie Robinson (22) makes a catch during OTAs. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
I have a hard time seeing where Jammie Robinson fits in. He was drafted to be a safety, but has received reps at nickel and is currently listed as the third option there behind veteran Troy Hill and rookie Chau Smith-Wade. With Xavier Woods, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott set to receive the bulk of playing time, it's tough to make the case for Robinson to occupy a spot on the 53.

