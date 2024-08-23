NFL insider on the unexpected impact of Panthers rookie defender Trevin Wallace
You don't normally expect off-ball linebackers taken in the third round of the NFL draft to become a big deal, especially not in their rookie seasons. However, the Carolina Panthers may have struck gold yet again at this position based on what we have witnessed and heard about rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace so far.
There's no denying that Wallace was an impressive defender during his time at Kentucky, making an impact against the run, in coverage and rushing the passer. Wallace finished his college footballcareer with the Wildcats having totaled 10 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss and three interceptions.
That last bit has become the featured attraction for Wallace - who has made a regular habit of picking off quarterbacks at practice, stealing passes from everyone from Bryce Young to Aaron Rodgers to Andy Dalton. Wallace's ball skills have been so impressive that Panthers beat writer Joe Person from The Athletic has named him the biggest surprise in this rookie class for Carolina.
"Have to say, I did not expect to be tweeting more about Trevin Wallace's splash plays than those from first-round pick Legette. But Wallace has been a shot in the arm for an Ejiro Evero defense that is desperate for more playmakers, especially those who can take the ball away. Enter Wallace. The third-round linebacker from Kentucky has shown a nose for the ball and grabbed everyone’s attention with an interception of Rodgers during last week’s practice."
While there's a lot of competition for the title, the greatest linebacker to ever come through this franchise was Luke Kuechly, who was a bit of a ball-hawk himself. That's a rare quality even for All-Star caliber linebackers and it could make Wallace a household name, as well.
For now, Wallace is still listed as a backup behind Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell, but it seems only a matter of time before he forces his way into the defensive starting lineup.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers turn biggest weakness into greatest strength
Panthers acquire veteran cornerback in trade with the Seahawks
Cam Jordan shares a sharp take on Bryce Young’s rookie season
Panthers add more punch to edge rotation in 2025 NFL mock draft