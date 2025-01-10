How Panthers QB Bryce Young’s rise is inspiring another top NFL draft pick
C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will forever be linked. The eventual Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans QBs were in the same class of high school and college, and they were both Heisman finalists. Young one-upped Stroud for the award and one-upped him in draft position in 2023.
Stroud turned the tables with a brilliant rookie season while Young struggled. He's gone to the playoffs twice, while Young has a combined five wins and has spent the same amount on the bench already. But Young's improved play recently has inspired the other second-year quarterback.
How CJ Stroud draws inspiration from Bryce Young
After Bryce Young's recent five-touchdown performance, CJ Stroud said Young's turnaround inspired him to keep getting better. According to the Houston Chronicle, Stroud also said, "I’m just happy for him and it inspires me to keep going. I’m always a big fan of his and always will be. I’ll probably watch highlights when I get to the bus.”
Stroud had a little bit of a sophomore slump and heads into the playoffs on shakier ground than he did last year. But seeing his close friend, someone he has called a brother for a very long time, do well has certainly inspired him at the right time of year.
The Texans star refused to belittle Young last year. When they were night and day, Stroud continuously lifted his friend up. Even when the Texans inexplicably lost to Young and the Panthers, one of two wins Carolina had, he was very complimentary towards Young.
Young can finally repay the debt by inspiring Stroud with a level of play few thought was possible. Based on his comments, though, it looks like Stroud always believed Young could and would reach this level.
