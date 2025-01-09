Why the Panthers are facing major challenges in NFL offseason
The Carolina Panthers just completed yet another season without a playoff appearance, going 5-12 to finish third in the NFC South.
However, the Panthers did show considerable promise toward the end of the year, as quarterback Bryce Young finally started displaying why Carolina took him with the No. 1 overall pick last spring.
Of course, the Panthers still have plenty of work to do, but it may be difficult for Carolina to significantly improve during the NFL offseason.
The Panthers are slated to have $32.8 million in cap room heading into free agency, which ranks 20th in the league. That isn't a whole lot of wiggle room, and while Carolina can open up some more money with trades, roster cuts and contract restructures, it won't be an easy task.
It isn't like the New England Patriots, who will have over $130 million to spend.
No, the Panthers will have to get creative, and why they aren't exactly in salary cap hell like, say, the New Orleans Saints, they will still need to figure out ways to improve without blowing a ton of cash.
Additionally, it's going to be tough for Carolina—a franchise that has not made the postseason since 2017—to attract free agents. Players like Tee Higgins aren't going to be lining up to play for the Panthers regardless of how good Young looked down the stretch.
All of this means that Carolina must explore innovative trades and shrewd, low-cost signings in the coming months to fill roster gaps. The Panthers also really need to hit it out of the park in the NFL Draft, which is something they haven't necessarily accomplished in recent years.
Do we trust Carolina to achieve this? Historically, the Panthers haven't been one of the better organizations in football. That's why the have only made eight trips to the playoffs since their inception in 1995.
But there are definitely some pieces in places here for Carolina to experience some success in 2025 and beyond, and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons even said that he feels the Panthers will be a team to be feared next season.
Still, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in Carolina, and it is not going to be an easy road.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL exec delivers strong take on Panthers QB Bryce Young
Panthers coach Dave Canales makes surprise announcement
Retaining DC shows Panthers front office committed to continuity
Panthers and Seahawks should team up for blockbuster WR deal