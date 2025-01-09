NFL pundit predicts blockbuster deal between Panthers and Jets
Heading into the offseason the Carolina Panthers have four clear roster needs. In no particular order, those needs are wide receiver and defense, defense, defense. Fixing a unit that allowed more points than any team in NFL history is going to take more than just one or two moves, of course. General manager Dan Morgan will have to use resources in free agency, the draft and maybe even a trade or two to get that unit back to a respectable level.
As for the need at wide receiver, it's not quite as dire as the situation on the other side of the ball. If Adam Thielen decides to stick around instead of retiring they have a strong WR1 option who has a great chemistry with Bryce Young. After that, there's not much on the depth chart. Xavier Legette has had moments but also appears to be on his way to bust territory, and undrafted rookie Jalen Coker has promise but can't seem to get consistent targets.
One way to boost this group right away would be trading for a legitimate star who's still in his prime. The most popular name on that front is Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets. At least one pundit beleives the Panthers will pull off a trade for him. Here's Marissa Myers at TWSN on the proposed trade.
TWSN on Panthers-Jets Garrett Wilson trade
"The Jets could look to trade Wilson to avoid conflict, and in return get better draft capital to fix their quarterback situation and other issues on the roster. For Wilson, he seems to be a fan of Young already as in reply to a Bryce Young highlight on X that said “he may be better than we thought”, Wilson would reply under it with, “he is."
Wilson (6-foot-0, 183 pounds) was a first-round pick by the Jets in the 2022 NFL draft, and he's put up at least 1,000 receiving yards all three seasons since despite not having a great rapport with Aaron Rodgers and the other QBs the Jets have trotted out during that time. Nevertheless, he's managed to post 14 touchdowns and 163 first downs, indications of enormous untapped potential if he could get paired with a quarterback who he meshes well with.
Bryce Young may or may not be that, but the Panthers will have to take a roll of the dice or two in order to upgrade this receiver room the way they need it in order to compete in the NFC South. Dealing for Wilson would be a high-risk move, but it also could boost one of their weakest position groups into one of their best in one stroke. No harm could come from a phone call.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers floated as wild trade spot for 4-time Pro Bowl QB
Star playmaker could be finished with the Carolina Panthers
Cowboys superstar drops shocking take on Bryce Young