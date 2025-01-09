Crazy Bryce Young stat shows how much he improved following the benching
By now, it's not a secret that one of the most impressive turnarounds in recent NFL history happened within the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Bryce Young pulled himself off the mat (with a helping hand from head coach Dave Canales) and back not only into relevancy but perhaps into superstardom.
It all culminated in a thrilling 44-38 overtime win in which Young accounted for five of the six offensive touchdowns. Down the stretch, he continuously played well, but a new stat that just surfaced illustrates just how bonkers his level of play was.
New stat details Bryce Young's outrageous rise
Bryce Young played two games this season to disastrous effect before taking a five-game hiatus on the bench. He had just one big-time throw in those weeks and in his brief relief action off the bench in blowouts, which is an advanced analytic that counts up all the throws essentially made into tight windows down the field. It's really hard to even pick out the throw that Young made in those first two weeks because he was that bad.
Fast forward to now, with Week 18 in the rearview mirror, and Young added an astonishing 26 big-time throws. He was tied for the second-most over the last 10 weeks, but this context makes it even more alarming.
Young's 27 such passes placed him seventh among all NFL quarterbacks. That's for the entire season. The Panthers QB played 14 games and only started 12 of them. In those 12 starts, he made 27 throws, which is more than most other QBs made in 17 starts.
Over a full season, Young's end-of-year pace (26 throws in 10 games) translates to a full-season total of 44 big-time throws. Buckle up, because there's no telling how good Young can be if he even plays to the same level he did this ea
