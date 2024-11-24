Ja'Tavion Sanders injury: Panthers rookie TE leaves field after landing on helmet
The Carolina Panthers have had very few bright spots on offense, but rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was one of them. He was a fourth-round pick, but quickly emerged and developed a great rapport with Bryce Young. Unfortunately, he suffered a frightening injury during Sunday's contest with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ja'Tavion Sanders carted off with scary injury
Ja'Tavion Sanders made a catch on the sideline and turned upfield in the Panthers' final drive of the first half. With little time remaining, Sanders tried to push for the first down and go out of bounds. The defender upended him and Sanders inadvertently somersaulted out of bounds, landing on his head/neck area.
Sanders was completely unable to get back up. After a commercial break, Sanders was still down and being attended to, but a backboard was being provided during that time. Eventually, he was carefully lifted onto the cart and driven away.
He was able to get a thumb up to the crowd which let out a ferocious cheer at the sight. Otherwise, his arms were crossed and he wasn't moving. His helmet hadn't even been removed at that point. Given the severity of the injury and the time he spent down, it's unlikely that he's going to return after halftime. The immediate concern is a neck injury or concussion, neither of which is good.
