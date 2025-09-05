Jaguars coach Liam Coen sees 'Steph Curry-ish' ability in Panthers QB Bryce Young
Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers saw Liam Coen's work twice last year while he was serving as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Ironically, he was in that post because Dave Canales left the job after one season to coach Carolina. Now, Coen has followed Canales' path into his first head coaching gig.
The Panthers will see Coen again this Sunday when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coen knows offense, and he was really impressed with what he saw from the opposite sideline of Bryce Young, to whom he just paid an incredible compliment.
Liam Coen shouts out Bryce Young ahead of Week 1 bout
Bryce Young enjoyed a career resurgence last year after being benched. He came back when Andy Dalton got into a car crash and showed the world what he was capable of. The world includes Liam Coen, twice. Coen came away thoroughly impressed.
"I always kind of thought he had some Steph Curry-ish ability as a quarterback where he can distribute it,'' Cohen said via David Newton of ESPN. "I mean, he improved a ton last year." Curry was a pre-draft comparison across sports for Young, and that comparison returned last season.
Coen added that they're expecting a defensive challenge when facing Young, "So when they're able to run it and get their mid-zone going and get him kind of on the move and playing the position, he can be dangerous.''
The coach went on, "Our rush plan has got to be extremely coordinated. We've got to understand he wants to escape at times, and he does have a quick release.'' Young made life difficult on defenses last year down the stretch, including nearly completing a late comeback and beating Coen's Buccaneers.
Had it not been for an overtime fumble by Chuba Hubbard, the Panthers would've hade a makeable field goal (as if there's such a thing for Eddy Pineiro) to beat the Bucs at home. Now, they get another crack at Coen with a further revitalized Young under center, and the new coach knows he has his work cut out for him.
