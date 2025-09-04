Panthers WR Xavier Legette reveals reason why Adam Thielen wanted trade to Vikings
The Carolina Panthers pulled off one of the biggest pre-season trades around the NFL this year, sending veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen back to the Minnesota Vikings. In return they got the equivalent of a fourth-round draft pick, around $7 million in salary cap relief and a clarified picture in what had been a murky wide receiver room.
Then again, the Panthers also lost the only proven pass-catching weapon that had on their roster, and Bryce Young's lone reliable target over the last two seasons. As talented as their receiver corps is, it's not difficult to imagine Thielen's absence being a problem.
According to second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette, Thielen knew that this was going to be his last year in the NFL, which is why he wanted to return to the Vikings.
Xavier Legette on Adam Thielen trade
Legette stands to gain by earning a significant share of the targets that Thielen got last year (just over six per game), but the biggest beneficiary should be rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who's projected to be the team's new No. 1 option in the passing game.
Thielen spent most of his time in Carolina in the slot, and that spot would have gone to second-year receiver Jalen Coker. However, Coker will be starting the season on injured reserve after suffering his second major quad strain in as many years. For now, veteran Hunter Renfrow will be taking over as the Panthers' starting slot receiver.
